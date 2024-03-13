KSHB 41 Weather | Severe storms ramp up this evening with all severe weather hazards possible

WEATHER HEADLINES



Warm front lifts north & sparks severe storms during the early evening

Best chance of storms will focus along and north of I-70, all severe hazards possible with localized flooding in northern Missouri overnight

Storms return over central Missouri Thursday along a cold front, mostly missing KC to the east

Great weather Saturday but turning colder on Sunday, St. Patrick's Day

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: A blend of sun & clouds with increasing warmth and humidity. There is a chance for strong to severe thunderstorms as our next system's warm front lifts through the area during the evening. All severe weather hazards are possible with the main zone of concern from around I-70 and north.

High: 75°

Wind: SE 10 mph

Tonight: Storms continue, especially in northern Missouri, with the severe threat diminishing but flooding concerns continue after midnight.

Low: 57°

Wind: E 10-20 mph

Thursday: Any thunderstorms will taper off by sunrise leaving some periods of sun & clouds for the afternoon. A cold front slides through, flipping the winds, and sparking strong to severe thunderstorms over central Missouri. Majority of activity misses us to the east.

High: 70°

Wind: SW to NW 10-20 mph

