KSHB 41 Weather | Severe Thunderstorms Are Possible

WEATHER HEADLINES



The severe weather risk increases this afternoon and evening

Heavy rain is likely this evening into the overnight hours

1" to 2" of rain are likely

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: There will be an increasing chance of thunderstorms. The chance of rain is 30% this morning and it will increase to 90% by this evening. Wind: SE 10-20 mph

High: 81º

Monday Night: A 100% chance of thunderstorms and they may be severe. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. Wind: Gusty near thunderstorms.

Low: 58º

Tuesday: Early morning showers and thunderstorms are possible. Then, partly to mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler. Wind: W-NW 10-20 mph

High: 69º

