KSHB 41 Weather | Severe Thunderstorms Are Possible

WEATHER HEADLINES
- The severe weather risk increases this afternoon and evening
- Heavy rain is likely this evening into the overnight hours
- 1" to 2" of rain are likely
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Today: There will be an increasing chance of thunderstorms. The chance of rain is 30% this morning and it will increase to 90% by this evening. Wind: SE 10-20 mph
High: 81º
Monday Night: A 100% chance of thunderstorms and they may be severe. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. Wind: Gusty near thunderstorms.
Low: 58º
Tuesday: Early morning showers and thunderstorms are possible. Then, partly to mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler. Wind: W-NW 10-20 mph
High: 69º
