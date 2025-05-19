Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Severe Thunderstorms Are Possible

Damaging winds & large hail are the main threats
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • The severe weather risk increases this afternoon and evening
  • Heavy rain is likely this evening into the overnight hours
  • 1" to 2" of rain are likely

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today:  There will be an increasing chance of thunderstorms. The chance of rain is 30% this morning and it will increase to 90% by this evening. Wind: SE 10-20 mph
High: 81º

Monday Night:  A 100% chance of thunderstorms and they may be severe. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. Wind: Gusty near thunderstorms.
Low: 58º

Tuesday: Early morning showers and thunderstorms are possible. Then, partly to mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler. Wind: W-NW 10-20 mph
High: 69º

