Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Severe Thunderstorms Are Possible Sunday Evening

1-2 inches of rain by Monday
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • There is a severe weather risk Sunday evening
  • Between now and Sunday the weather looks windy and nice
  • 1-2 inhces of rain are possible.

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: A few clouds and becoming windy this afteroon with gusts to 35 mph possible.

Wind: Shifting to the W-SW 15-25 mph

High: 80º

Tonight: Clear & mild.
Wind: South-Southwest 5-15 mph

Low: 49º

Saturday: A great day with nearly 100% sunshine.

Wind: Almost none

Low: 49º High: 80º

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of morning thunderstorms. The chance increases to 90% chance Sunday night with a possibility of severe weather.

Wind: E-SE 10-25 mph

Low: 56º High: 77º

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.