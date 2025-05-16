KSHB 41 Weather | Severe Thunderstorms Are Possible Sunday Evening

WEATHER HEADLINES



There is a severe weather risk Sunday evening

Between now and Sunday the weather looks windy and nice

1-2 inhces of rain are possible.

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: A few clouds and becoming windy this afteroon with gusts to 35 mph possible.

Wind: Shifting to the W-SW 15-25 mph

High: 80º

Tonight: Clear & mild.

Wind: South-Southwest 5-15 mph

Low: 49º

Saturday: A great day with nearly 100% sunshine.

Wind: Almost none

Low: 49º High: 80º

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of morning thunderstorms. The chance increases to 90% chance Sunday night with a possibility of severe weather.

Wind: E-SE 10-25 mph

Low: 56º High: 77º

