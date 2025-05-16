KSHB 41 Weather | Severe Thunderstorms Are Possible Sunday Evening

WEATHER HEADLINES
- There is a severe weather risk Sunday evening
- Between now and Sunday the weather looks windy and nice
- 1-2 inhces of rain are possible.
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Today: A few clouds and becoming windy this afteroon with gusts to 35 mph possible.
Wind: Shifting to the W-SW 15-25 mph
High: 80º
Tonight: Clear & mild.
Wind: South-Southwest 5-15 mph
Low: 49º
Saturday: A great day with nearly 100% sunshine.
Wind: Almost none
Low: 49º High: 80º
Sunday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of morning thunderstorms. The chance increases to 90% chance Sunday night with a possibility of severe weather.
Wind: E-SE 10-25 mph
Low: 56º High: 77º
