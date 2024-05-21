KSHB 41 Weather | Severe thunderstorms develop this afternoon, all hazards possible

WEATHER HEADLINES



Severe storms sweep through the area from 2pm-7pm; All hazards possible including large hail, damaging wind and tornadoes

Break from the storms Wednesday & much of Thursday

Prepare for more stormy weather Friday and into some of Memorial Day weekend

KANSAS CITY FORECAST:

Tuesday: Very warm and humid with gusty winds. Scattered clouds expected before storms fire up after 2pm. The discrete supercells initiating in northwest Missouri will bring concerns of large hail, strong winds, and tornadoes. The supercells will form into a line increasing the damaging wind threat over central Missouri through 7-8pm.

High: 86°

Wind: S to W-SW 15-25 mph G40

Tonight: Mostly clear, calmer wind and refreshing!

Low: 54°

Wind: NW 10-15

Wednesday: A few lingering sprinkles with scattered clouds, mainly in the morning. Mostly dry and calm during the day.

High: 75°

Wind: Light NW to NE 5 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

