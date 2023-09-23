Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Severe thunderstorms likely 3-10 pm

The main severe weather threats: Damaging wind, large hail
and last updated 2023-09-23 08:05:42-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A few showers and thunderstorms now-3 p.m.
  • Severe thunderstorms are looking more likely 3-10 p.m. today
  • Damaging wind and large hail are the main threats
  • Great weather by kickoff for the Chiefs game on Sunday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday, now-3 p.m.: A few showers and thunderstorms, warm, breezy and humid.
High: 85°
Wind: SE 15-30 mph

Saturday, 3-10 p.m.: A period or two of thunderstorms. Severe weather is likely. Damaging wind and large hail are the main threats. The tornado threat is not zero, but very low. Stay weather-aware & updated with KSHB41!
Temperatures drop to the 60s
Wind: Strong winds in some thunderstorms

Tonight, after 10 p.m.: Thunderstorms exit to the southeast.
Low: 63° 
Wind: Variable 5-10 mph

Sunday: Becoming partly cloudy and perhaps a bit less humid. Great weather for Chiefs football!
High: 80°
Wind: NW 5-15 mph

