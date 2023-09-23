KSHB 41 Weather | Severe thunderstorms likely 3-10 pm

WEATHER HEADLINES



A few showers and thunderstorms now-3 p.m.

Severe thunderstorms are looking more likely 3-10 p.m. today

Damaging wind and large hail are the main threats

Great weather by kickoff for the Chiefs game on Sunday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday, now-3 p.m.: A few showers and thunderstorms, warm, breezy and humid.

High: 85°

Wind: SE 15-30 mph

Saturday, 3-10 p.m.: A period or two of thunderstorms. Severe weather is likely. Damaging wind and large hail are the main threats. The tornado threat is not zero, but very low. Stay weather-aware & updated with KSHB41!

Temperatures drop to the 60s

Wind: Strong winds in some thunderstorms

Tonight, after 10 p.m.: Thunderstorms exit to the southeast.

Low: 63°

Wind: Variable 5-10 mph

Sunday: Becoming partly cloudy and perhaps a bit less humid. Great weather for Chiefs football!

High: 80°

Wind: NW 5-15 mph

