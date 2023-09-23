KSHB 41 Weather | Severe thunderstorms likely 3-10 pm

WEATHER HEADLINES
- A few showers and thunderstorms now-3 p.m.
- Severe thunderstorms are looking more likely 3-10 p.m. today
- Damaging wind and large hail are the main threats
- Great weather by kickoff for the Chiefs game on Sunday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday, now-3 p.m.: A few showers and thunderstorms, warm, breezy and humid.
High: 85°
Wind: SE 15-30 mph
Saturday, 3-10 p.m.: A period or two of thunderstorms. Severe weather is likely. Damaging wind and large hail are the main threats. The tornado threat is not zero, but very low. Stay weather-aware & updated with KSHB41!
Temperatures drop to the 60s
Wind: Strong winds in some thunderstorms
Tonight, after 10 p.m.: Thunderstorms exit to the southeast.
Low: 63°
Wind: Variable 5-10 mph
Sunday: Becoming partly cloudy and perhaps a bit less humid. Great weather for Chiefs football!
High: 80°
Wind: NW 5-15 mph
