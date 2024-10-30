Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Severe weather likely late this afternoon and evening

Stay weather aware after 5pm today as a cold front sparks concerns for damaging winds & tornadoes
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Warm and staying windy today ahead of a strong cold front that sparks severe weather after 6pm
  • Stay alert for severe weather warnings between 6pm-12am for damaging wind & a few small, brief tornadoes
  • Dry, less wind & a bit chilly for Halloween this year with temperatures in the 40s for trick-or-treating
  • A stormy weekend is looking more likely

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and windy. Rain and thunderstorms develop ahead of and along a cold front during the afternoon and evening. The most likely time to severe weather will be between 6pm-12am from west to east. Prepare for damaging winds and brief, small tornadoes as the line sweeps through. The beneficial rain will likely add up to 1-2" of rain across the area.
High: 76°
Wind: S 10-25, gusts 30-40 mph

Tonight: Severe thunderstorms move into central Missouri after midnight. The wind flips out of the northwest as temperatures drop.
Low: 46°

Wind: S to W-NW 15-30 mph

Thursday: Happy Halloween! Mostly sunny with far less wind. Temperatures cool down to the 40s after sunset! A little chilly for trick-or-treating.
High: 56°
Wind: N-NW 10-15 mph, almost no wind during the evening.

Friday: Mostly sunny and breezy.
Low: 38° High: 63°
Wind: SE 10-20 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.