KSHB 41 Weather | Severe weather likely late this afternoon and evening

Warm and staying windy today ahead of a strong cold front that sparks severe weather after 6pm

Stay alert for severe weather warnings between 6pm-12am for damaging wind & a few small, brief tornadoes

Dry, less wind & a bit chilly for Halloween this year with temperatures in the 40s for trick-or-treating

A stormy weekend is looking more likely

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and windy. Rain and thunderstorms develop ahead of and along a cold front during the afternoon and evening. The most likely time to severe weather will be between 6pm-12am from west to east. Prepare for damaging winds and brief, small tornadoes as the line sweeps through. The beneficial rain will likely add up to 1-2" of rain across the area.

High: 76°

Wind: S 10-25, gusts 30-40 mph

Tonight: Severe thunderstorms move into central Missouri after midnight. The wind flips out of the northwest as temperatures drop.

Low: 46°

Wind: S to W-NW 15-30 mph

Thursday: Happy Halloween! Mostly sunny with far less wind. Temperatures cool down to the 40s after sunset! A little chilly for trick-or-treating.

High: 56°

Wind: N-NW 10-15 mph, almost no wind during the evening.

Friday: Mostly sunny and breezy.

Low: 38° High: 63°

Wind: SE 10-20 mph

