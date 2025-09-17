KSHB 41 Weather | Shower, thunderstorm chances Increase this afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Scattered T-Storms are likely again this afternoon, some may contain hail & strong wind
- Periods of showers and thunderstorms tonight through early Friday, with another chance over the weekend
- Temperatures will cool to highs around 80° Thursday into the weekend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: Partly cloudy, hot, and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening. Some storms may have strong wind and hail.
Wind: Variable 5-10 mph
High: 88º
Tonight: Periods of scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Wind: Variable 5-10 mph
Low: 66°
Thursday: This is the day with the best chance to see widespread rain and thunderstorms.
Wind: Variable 5-10 mph
High: 80º
Friday: A chance of mainly morning rain and thunderstorms then partly to mostly cloudy and warm.
Wind: Variable 5-10 mph
Low: 62º
High: 81º
