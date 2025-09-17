Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Shower, thunderstorm chances Increase this afternoon

Highs today will be 85°-90°.
Shower, thunderstorm chances Increase this afternoon
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Scattered T-Storms are likely again this afternoon, some may contain hail & strong wind
  • Periods of showers and thunderstorms tonight through early Friday, with another chance over the weekend
  • Temperatures will cool to highs around 80° Thursday into the weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, hot, and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening. Some storms may have strong wind and hail.
Wind: Variable 5-10 mph
High: 88º

Tonight: Periods of scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Wind: Variable 5-10 mph
Low: 66°

Thursday: This is the day with the best chance to see widespread rain and thunderstorms.
Wind: Variable 5-10 mph
High: 80º

Friday: A chance of mainly morning rain and thunderstorms then partly to mostly cloudy and warm.
Wind: Variable 5-10 mph
Low: 62º
High: 81º

