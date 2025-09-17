KSHB 41 Weather | Shower, thunderstorm chances Increase this afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES



Scattered T-Storms are likely again this afternoon, some may contain hail & strong wind

Periods of showers and thunderstorms tonight through early Friday, with another chance over the weekend

Temperatures will cool to highs around 80° Thursday into the weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, hot, and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening. Some storms may have strong wind and hail.

Wind: Variable 5-10 mph

High: 88º

Tonight: Periods of scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Wind: Variable 5-10 mph

Low: 66°

Thursday: This is the day with the best chance to see widespread rain and thunderstorms.

Wind: Variable 5-10 mph

High: 80º

Friday: A chance of mainly morning rain and thunderstorms then partly to mostly cloudy and warm.

Wind: Variable 5-10 mph

Low: 62º

High: 81º

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

—