KSHB 41 Weather | Showers and thunderstorms likely today

WEATHER HEADLINES



Areas of rain and thunderstorms today, some locations will see beneficial rain

Slight chance of thunderstorms Wednesday as a big warm up begins

Hot with little to no rain chance Thursday into the weekend

KANSAS CITY FORECAST

Tuesday: Areas of rain and thunderstorms begin this morning and end 2-4 PM. Some locations will see .25"-1" or more of rain, while other may not see more than a few drops. It looks like the heaviest may track along the state line.

Wind: S-SE 10-20 mph

High: 75º

Tonight: Clearing sky with a chance to see patchy dense fog.

Wind: SE 5-15 mph

Low: 62º

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and warmer with a slight chance of a thunderstorm.

Wind: S-SE 10-15 mph

High: 84º

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny and heating up.

Wind: S-SE 10-15 mph

Low: 64º

High: 88º

