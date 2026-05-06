KSHB 41 Weather | Showers exit as sun tries to emerge

WEATHER HEADLINES



Last of the showers drying up this morning

Sunshine will break out tomorrow

Some rain may return late Friday into Saturday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Rain ending as the sun comes up. Mostly cloudy with a little sun coming out during the afternoon.

High: 60°

Wind: N 5-15 mph

Wednesday night: Some clouds overhead.

Low: 42°

Wind: W 5-10 mph

Thursday: Mostly sunny and a lot warmer.

High: 71°

Wind: SW 10-20 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

