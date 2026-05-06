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KSHB 41 Weather | Showers exit as sun tries to emerge

Showers exit as sun tries to emerge
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WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Last of the showers drying up this morning
  • Sunshine will break out tomorrow
  • Some rain may return late Friday into Saturday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Rain ending as the sun comes up. Mostly cloudy with a little sun coming out during the afternoon.
High: 60°
Wind: N 5-15 mph

Wednesday night: Some clouds overhead.
Low: 42°
Wind: W 5-10 mph

Thursday: Mostly sunny and a lot warmer.
High: 71°
Wind: SW 10-20 mph

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