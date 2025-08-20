KSHB 41 Weather | Slightly cooler and less humid today

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Nice summer weather today through Friday with highs in the 80s and slightly less humidity
- A new cold front may bring some thunderstorms Friday night-Saturday, which could affect the Chiefs game
- A taste of fall by the end of the weekend and next week with lows in the 50s
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny with slightly less humidity. An isolated afternoon/evening shower or thunderstorm is possible.
Wind: NE 10-15 mph
High: 89º
Tonight: Clear, calm and comfortable
Wind: NE 5-10 mph
Low: 67º
Thursday: A nice summer day. Mostly sunny with lower humidity.
Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph
High: 87º
Friday: Mostly sunny and warm. There is a chance of scattered thunderstorms later Friday night, most likely after the Chiefs game.
Wind: SE 10-20 mph
Low: 62º
High: 89º
