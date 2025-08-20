KSHB 41 Weather | Slightly cooler and less humid today

WEATHER HEADLINES



Nice summer weather today through Friday with highs in the 80s and slightly less humidity

A new cold front may bring some thunderstorms Friday night-Saturday, which could affect the Chiefs game

A taste of fall by the end of the weekend and next week with lows in the 50s

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny with slightly less humidity. An isolated afternoon/evening shower or thunderstorm is possible.

Wind: NE 10-15 mph

High: 89º

Tonight: Clear, calm and comfortable

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

Low: 67º

Thursday: A nice summer day. Mostly sunny with lower humidity.

Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph

High: 87º

Friday: Mostly sunny and warm. There is a chance of scattered thunderstorms later Friday night, most likely after the Chiefs game.

Wind: SE 10-20 mph

Low: 62º

High: 89º

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

—