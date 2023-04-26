KSHB 41 Weather | Small chance for scattered showers today through Saturday morning

WEATHER HEADLINES



More clouds today with seasonal temperatures in the mid to upper 60s

A small chance for rain possible this evening & again Thursday; Any chance of rain stays light and scattered

A second system brings another chance for rain Friday into early Saturday, where Kansas City is once again on the edge

Temperatures are showing signs of warming up at the end of next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy and comfortable with a small chance of rain south of I-70.

High: 67°

Wind: E 10-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and cool.

Low: 47°

Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph

Thursday: A chance of scattered showers under a mostly cloudy sky. Most end up staying dry, but bring rain gear with you to the first round of the NFL Draft, just in case.

High: 62°

Wind: E 5-15 mph

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with another storm system tracking nearby. The heavier rain will miss us to the west but could get some some showers drifting our way in the evening and overnight.

Low: 46° High: 67°

Wind: Light and variable

Saturday: Any rain is out early. More sunshine and warmer temperatures expected.

Low: 45° High: 68°

Wind: W-NW 10-15 mph

