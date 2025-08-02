Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Smoky skies expected Saturday in Kansas City

Highs in the upper 70s
KSHB 41 Weather Update
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Air quality alert for wildfire smoke through at least Saturday
  • Perfect weather with lower humidity through the weekend
  • Temperatures won't warm to near 90 next late next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Air quality alert for wildfire smoke. Mostly to partly sunny skies with overall pleasantly warm conditions.
Wind: E 5-10 mph
High: 79º

Tonight: Another perfectly cool evening with light wind and smoky conditions.
Wind: E 5-10 mph
Low: 61º

Sunday: Skies become mostly cloudy by the late morning. Temperatures a little cooler in return.
Wind: ESE 5-10 mph
High: 77º

