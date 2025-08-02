KSHB 41 Weather | Smoky skies expected Saturday in Kansas City

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Air quality alert for wildfire smoke through at least Saturday
- Perfect weather with lower humidity through the weekend
- Temperatures won't warm to near 90 next late next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Air quality alert for wildfire smoke. Mostly to partly sunny skies with overall pleasantly warm conditions.
Wind: E 5-10 mph
High: 79º
Tonight: Another perfectly cool evening with light wind and smoky conditions.
Wind: E 5-10 mph
Low: 61º
Sunday: Skies become mostly cloudy by the late morning. Temperatures a little cooler in return.
Wind: ESE 5-10 mph
High: 77º
