KSHB 41 Weather | Snow begins 6-8 a.m., ends 10 a.m.-noon, watch for slick roads

WEATHER HEADLINES



Snow begins: 6-8 a.m.

Snow ends: 10 a.m.-noon

All surfaces will see at least slick spots

100% sunshine this weekend with a big warm up Sunday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Best chance for accumulating snow in Kansas City is from 7am to 11am with snow moving out of the viewing area by 1pm. Total snowfall will be in the dusting-1" range. All surfaces will see slick spots. 1"-2" is possible 30-50 miles east of KC.

Roads will improve this afternoon as the sky remains cloudy, but temperatures rise above freezing.

High: 35°

Wind Chill: 15°-25°

Wind: N-NE 15-25 mph

This Evening: Mostly cloudy and cold. Watch for re-freezing as temperatures drop below freezing.

Temperatures drop to 29°

Wind: N 10-20 mph

Tonight: Clear and very cold with slick spots due to re-freezing.

Low: 15°

Wind Chill: 0° to 10°

Wind: NW 10-20 mph

Saturday: Morning slick spots then sunny and cold.

High: 36°

Wind Chill: Upper 20s

Wind: NW to SW 10-20 mph

Sunday: A few morning slick spots possible. Then 100% sunshine and much warmer.

Low: 28°

High: 55°

Wind: SW to S 10-20 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

