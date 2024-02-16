Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Snow begins 6-8 a.m., ends 10 a.m.-noon, watch for slick roads

Total snowfall today: Dusting-1"
2024-02-16

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Snow begins: 6-8 a.m.
  • Snow ends: 10 a.m.-noon
  • All surfaces will see at least slick spots
  • 100% sunshine this weekend with a big warm up Sunday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Best chance for accumulating snow in Kansas City is from 7am to 11am with snow moving out of the viewing area by 1pm. Total snowfall will be in the dusting-1" range. All surfaces will see slick spots. 1"-2" is possible 30-50 miles east of KC.
Roads will improve this afternoon as the sky remains cloudy, but temperatures rise above freezing.
High: 35°
Wind Chill: 15°-25°
Wind: N-NE 15-25 mph

This Evening: Mostly cloudy and cold. Watch for re-freezing as temperatures drop below freezing.
Temperatures drop to 29°
Wind: N 10-20 mph

Tonight: Clear and very cold with slick spots due to re-freezing.
Low: 15°
Wind Chill: 0° to 10°
Wind: NW 10-20 mph

Saturday: Morning slick spots then sunny and cold.
High: 36°
Wind Chill: Upper 20s
Wind: NW to SW 10-20 mph

Sunday: A few morning slick spots possible. Then 100% sunshine and much warmer.
Low: 28°
High: 55°
Wind: SW to S 10-20 mph

