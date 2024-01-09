Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Snow continues into the afternoon with an additional 2-4" possible

Temperatures drop later today and the wind becomes very strong
and last updated 2024-01-09 05:40:15-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Light to moderate snow will continue through the afternoon, ending by 2-3pm
  • An additional 2-4" is possible today bringing a storm total of 4-8" around KC
  • The wind turns very gusty leading to blowing snow and moments of low visibility later this morning
  • More rounds of snow expected Thursday-Friday & again Sunday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Snow continues to wraps around storm and brings steady snow to the region. The wind will pick up by the late morning leading to areas of blowing snow and low visibility.
An additional: 2-4" around KC today
Total snowfall: 5"-8" for KC
Temperatures: Starting at 32°, dropping to middle to upper 20s in the afternoon.
Wind: N-NW 15-30 gust 35-45 mph

Tonight: Skies clear out and the wind dies down a bit. Turning very cold. Roads may still be slick and icy.
Low: 14° Wind Chill: 5-10°

Wind: NW to SW 10-20 mph

Wednesday: Mostly to partly cloudy with a weak disturbance traveling over Iowa to bring a few snow showers possible in northern Missouri during the day. Any precipitation stays north of KC.
High: 34° Wind Chill: 25°
Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph

