KSHB 41 Weather | Snow covered roads this morning with light accumulation and low visibility

Snow picks up again late this morning and afternoon, an additional 2-4" of snow possible around KC
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Flurries this morning with heavier snow picking up during the afternoon and evening
  • Additional snow accumulation of 2-4" possible around KC, highest amounts south of I-70
  • The cold worsens Wednesday and Thursday as lows drop to around -10° with wind chill values -30° to -20°
  • A big warmup is likely by the weekend and next week!

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Snow is likely all day. It will be heavy at times, especially south of I-70. This will be a light-weight, fluffy snow, piling up quickly and blowing around easily. In addition to the heavy snow, strong wind gusts and dangerous wind chills are expected. Additional amounts of 2-4" possible around KC, and slightly more south.
High: 6° Wind Chill: -20° to -10°
Wind: NE 15-25 mph

Tonight: Snow ends before midnight. Staying bitter cold.
Low: -2° Record is -3° (1936)
Wind Chill: -30° to -20°
Wind: N 10-20 mph

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, flurries and frigid.
High: 9° Wind Chill: -20° to -10°
Wind: N 10-20 mph

