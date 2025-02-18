KSHB 41 Weather | Snow covered roads this morning with light accumulation and low visibility

WEATHER HEADLINES



Flurries this morning with heavier snow picking up during the afternoon and evening

Additional snow accumulation of 2-4" possible around KC, highest amounts south of I-70

The cold worsens Wednesday and Thursday as lows drop to around -10° with wind chill values -30° to -20°

A big warmup is likely by the weekend and next week!

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Snow is likely all day. It will be heavy at times, especially south of I-70. This will be a light-weight, fluffy snow, piling up quickly and blowing around easily. In addition to the heavy snow, strong wind gusts and dangerous wind chills are expected. Additional amounts of 2-4" possible around KC, and slightly more south.

High: 6° Wind Chill: -20° to -10°

Wind: NE 15-25 mph

Tonight: Snow ends before midnight. Staying bitter cold.

Low: -2° Record is -3° (1936)

Wind Chill: -30° to -20°

Wind: N 10-20 mph

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, flurries and frigid.

High: 9° Wind Chill: -20° to -10°

Wind: N 10-20 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

