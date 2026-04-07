KSHB 41 Weather | Snow for some Tuesday morning

WEATHER HEADLINES



Tuesday morning snow accumulation in northern Missouri

Seasonably cool and breezy day

Active, wet pattern begins Thursday and continues into next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: High cloudiness and breezy conditions. A seasonably cool day.

High: 61°

Wind: ESE 10-20 mph

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles early. A breezy night.

Low: 52°

Wind: ESE 10-15 gusting to 25 mph

Wednesday: Ample sun. A warm, windy day. Rain possible in the evening.

Low: 52°

High: 75°

Wind: SW 10-25 gusting to 40 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

