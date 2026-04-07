KSHB 41 Weather | Snow for some Tuesday morning

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Tuesday morning snow accumulation in northern Missouri
- Seasonably cool and breezy day
- Active, wet pattern begins Thursday and continues into next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: High cloudiness and breezy conditions. A seasonably cool day.
High: 61°
Wind: ESE 10-20 mph
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles early. A breezy night.
Low: 52°
Wind: ESE 10-15 gusting to 25 mph
Wednesday: Ample sun. A warm, windy day. Rain possible in the evening.
Low: 52°
High: 75°
Wind: SW 10-25 gusting to 40 mph
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