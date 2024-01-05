KSHB 41 Weather | Snow moves in late this morning and afternoon from the south

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Snow builds in this morning, after 9am, from south to north
- Any chance for accumulation will be confined to the evening and overnight with a Trace-1" possible
- Few passing flurries Saturday and mostly dry with some sunshine Sunday
- Big and stronger storm arrives Monday, initially starting as rain, changing to snow Monday night - Tuesday
- Accumulating snow possible Tuesday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: First storm of the year arrives. We begin overcast and dry. Light snow approaches from the southwest late in the morning, after 9-10am. Snow spreads north and east through the afternoon. Roads stay wet during the day as temperatures are just above freezing. Any accumulation will occur at night with a dusting to an inch is possible.
High: 35°
Wind: SE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Snow ends around 1-3am. Snow may be coating colder surfaces and some elevated surfaces could turn slick. A trace - 1" is possible.
Low: 30°
Wind: Light to E 5 mph
Saturday: Mainly overcast all day with a few passing flurries from time to time. No accumulation.
High: 39°
Wind: W 5-10 mph
Sunday: Clouds breaking apart and staying mostly dry through the day.
Low: 25° High: 41°
Wind: S 5-10 mph
