KSHB 41 Weather | Snow moves in late this morning and afternoon from the south

WEATHER HEADLINES



Snow builds in this morning, after 9am, from south to north

Any chance for accumulation will be confined to the evening and overnight with a Trace-1" possible

Few passing flurries Saturday and mostly dry with some sunshine Sunday

Big and stronger storm arrives Monday, initially starting as rain, changing to snow Monday night - Tuesday

Accumulating snow possible Tuesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: First storm of the year arrives. We begin overcast and dry. Light snow approaches from the southwest late in the morning, after 9-10am. Snow spreads north and east through the afternoon. Roads stay wet during the day as temperatures are just above freezing. Any accumulation will occur at night with a dusting to an inch is possible.

High: 35°

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Snow ends around 1-3am. Snow may be coating colder surfaces and some elevated surfaces could turn slick. A trace - 1" is possible.

Low: 30°

Wind: Light to E 5 mph

Saturday: Mainly overcast all day with a few passing flurries from time to time. No accumulation.

High: 39°

Wind: W 5-10 mph

Sunday: Clouds breaking apart and staying mostly dry through the day.

Low: 25° High: 41°

Wind: S 5-10 mph

