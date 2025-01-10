Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Snow tapering Friday morning after another 1-3" picked up

and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Winter weather advisory until 9 am Friday, Dusting to 3" of accumulation
  • Some melting possible over the weekend with temperatures in the mid-30s
  • Another chance for rain/snow Saturday night into early Sunday
  • Staying unsettled and cold next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Snow ending by 8 am. Staying mostly cloudy with some clearing this afternoon possible.
High: 31°
Wind: NW 10 G20 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy and cold with winds shifting.
Low: 15° 
Wind: SSW 10 mph

Saturday:A cold start but temperatures warm above freezing, melting some snow.
High: 35°
Wind: S 10-20 mph

