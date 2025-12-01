KSHB 41 Weather | Snowy Monday, with commute impacts across Kansas City

WEATHER HEADLINES

Snow Monday. Heavy snow at times

2-4" in most locations, with pockets of 5-6" possible

Tricky travel Monday evening

Quiet and cold the rest of the week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Snow. Heavy snow at times

High: 26°

Low: 20°

Wind: NNW 5-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and cold

Low: 20°

Wind: W 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and cold

High: 35°

Low: 27

Wind: SSW 5-15 mph Get more updates from our weather team:

