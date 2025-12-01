Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Snowy Monday, with commute impacts across Kansas City

Snowy Monday, with evening commute impacts
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Snow Monday. Heavy snow at times
  • 2-4" in most locations, with pockets of 5-6" possible
  • Tricky travel Monday evening
  • Quiet and cold the rest of the week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Today: Snow. Heavy snow at times
High: 26°
Low: 20°
Wind: NNW 5-15 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy and cold
Low: 20°
Wind: W 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and cold
High: 35°
Low: 27
Wind: SSW 5-15 mph

