KSHB 41 Weather | Snowy Monday, with commute impacts across Kansas City

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Snow Monday. Heavy snow at times
- 2-4" in most locations, with pockets of 5-6" possible
- Tricky travel Monday evening
- Quiet and cold the rest of the week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Today: Snow. Heavy snow at times
High: 26°
Low: 20°
Wind: NNW 5-15 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy and cold
Low: 20°
Wind: W 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and cold
High: 35°
Low: 27
Wind: SSW 5-15 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
—