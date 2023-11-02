KSHB 41 Weather | So long arctic air, temperatures rise to near 60° today

WEATHER HEADLINES



A more comfortable morning as temperatures stay above freezing & warm quickly after sunrise

Temperatures rise to and above normal Friday - Wednesday next week

A little rain possible Saturday night, not enough to alter plans; Another chance of rain and cooler temperatures by the end of next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Sunny, breezy and feeling much better with more seasonal high temperatures.

High: 60°

Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear and not nearly as cold. Breezes continue to stay elevated.

Low: 42°

Wind: S-SW 15-30 mph

Friday: Mostly sunny and feeling great for November! Daytime highs climb above normal for the first time in a week.

High: 66°

Wind: S-SW 15-30 mph

