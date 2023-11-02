Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | So long arctic air, temperatures rise to near 60° today

Daytime highs reach the 60s & 70s through early next week
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2023-11-02 06:30:38-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A more comfortable morning as temperatures stay above freezing & warm quickly after sunrise
  • Temperatures rise to and above normal Friday - Wednesday next week
  • A little rain possible Saturday night, not enough to alter plans; Another chance of rain and cooler temperatures by the end of next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Sunny, breezy and feeling much better with more seasonal high temperatures.
High: 60°
Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear and not nearly as cold. Breezes continue to stay elevated.
Low: 42°

Wind: S-SW 15-30 mph

Friday: Mostly sunny and feeling great for November! Daytime highs climb above normal for the first time in a week.
High: 66°
Wind: S-SW 15-30 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.