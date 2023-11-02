KSHB 41 Weather | So long arctic air, temperatures rise to near 60° today

WEATHER HEADLINES
- A more comfortable morning as temperatures stay above freezing & warm quickly after sunrise
- Temperatures rise to and above normal Friday - Wednesday next week
- A little rain possible Saturday night, not enough to alter plans; Another chance of rain and cooler temperatures by the end of next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: Sunny, breezy and feeling much better with more seasonal high temperatures.
High: 60°
Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear and not nearly as cold. Breezes continue to stay elevated.
Low: 42°
Wind: S-SW 15-30 mph
Friday: Mostly sunny and feeling great for November! Daytime highs climb above normal for the first time in a week.
High: 66°
Wind: S-SW 15-30 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.