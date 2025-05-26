Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Soggy afternoon expected this Memorial Day

Dry to start before rain arrives around lunchtime
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Periods of rain Memorial Day into Tuesday
  • Wednesday looks dry
  • A new chance of rain Thursday, followed by good pool weather next weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Memorial Day:  Periods of rain during the afternoon. A few rumbles of thunder are possible.
High: 63º
Wind: E 10-20 mph

Tonight: Scattered showers linger overnight into Tuesday morning.
Low: 54º

Wind: NE 10-15 mph

Tuesday:  Mostly cloudy with a chance of mainly morning rain.
High: 63º
Wind: NE 10-15 mph

Wednesday:  Partly to mostly cloudy and comfortable with a light wind.
Low: 53° High: 70º
Wind: N 5-10 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.