KSHB 41 Weather | Soggy afternoon expected this Memorial Day

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Periods of rain Memorial Day into Tuesday
- Wednesday looks dry
- A new chance of rain Thursday, followed by good pool weather next weekend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Memorial Day: Periods of rain during the afternoon. A few rumbles of thunder are possible.
High: 63º
Wind: E 10-20 mph
Tonight: Scattered showers linger overnight into Tuesday morning.
Low: 54º
Wind: NE 10-15 mph
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of mainly morning rain.
High: 63º
Wind: NE 10-15 mph
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy and comfortable with a light wind.
Low: 53° High: 70º
Wind: N 5-10 mph
