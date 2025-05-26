KSHB 41 Weather | Soggy afternoon expected this Memorial Day

WEATHER HEADLINES



Periods of rain Memorial Day into Tuesday

Wednesday looks dry

A new chance of rain Thursday, followed by good pool weather next weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Memorial Day: Periods of rain during the afternoon. A few rumbles of thunder are possible.

High: 63º

Wind: E 10-20 mph

Tonight: Scattered showers linger overnight into Tuesday morning.

Low: 54º

Wind: NE 10-15 mph

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of mainly morning rain.

High: 63º

Wind: NE 10-15 mph

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy and comfortable with a light wind.

Low: 53° High: 70º

Wind: N 5-10 mph

