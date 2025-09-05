KSHB 41 Weather | Soggy & chilly Friday ahead of a comfortable weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES



A 2nd cold front brings some light rain and much cooler air

Record cold temperatures possible Friday

The weekend looks nice, highs in the middle 70s

KANSAS CITY FORECAST

Friday: A 2nd cold front sweeps through, bringing a mostly cloudy sky and areas of rain showers. If it rains most of the day we may set a record cold high temperature.

Wind: N 10-15 mph

High: 66º (Record cold high temperature: 66° set in 1905)

Tonight: Increasing clouds with a record cold temperature possible

Wind: SW 5-15

Low: 46º

Saturday: Super Saturday! Sunshine and comfortable after a chilly start.

Wind: W 5-10 mph

Low: 46º

High: 74º

Sunday: Super Sunday! Sunshine and comfortable after a cool start.

Wind: NE 5-15 mph

Low: 51º

High: 77º

