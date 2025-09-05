KSHB 41 Weather | Soggy & chilly Friday ahead of a comfortable weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES
- A 2nd cold front brings some light rain and much cooler air
- Record cold temperatures possible Friday
- The weekend looks nice, highs in the middle 70s
KANSAS CITY FORECAST
Friday: A 2nd cold front sweeps through, bringing a mostly cloudy sky and areas of rain showers. If it rains most of the day we may set a record cold high temperature.
Wind: N 10-15 mph
High: 66º (Record cold high temperature: 66° set in 1905)
Tonight: Increasing clouds with a record cold temperature possible
Wind: SW 5-15
Low: 46º
Saturday: Super Saturday! Sunshine and comfortable after a chilly start.
Wind: W 5-10 mph
Low: 46º
High: 74º
Sunday: Super Sunday! Sunshine and comfortable after a cool start.
Wind: NE 5-15 mph
Low: 51º
High: 77º
