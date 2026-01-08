Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Soggy, stormy Thursday

Expect widespread rain on Thursday, with some thunderstorms. A wintry mix of rain and snow will move in by Friday night.
KSHB 41 Weather Update
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Heavy rain at times with some thunderstorms Thursday
  • Light accumulating snow possible Friday night - Saturday
  • Much colder weekend ahead

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Rain likely, with some thunderstorms possible. Heavy rain may fall in the late morning and early afternoon. About 1" of rain possible, with locally higher amounts.
High: 57°
Wind: S to W 10-20 mph

Thursday night: Showers possible early, then mostly cloudy.
Low: 38°
Wind: NW 10-15 mph

Friday: Mostly cloudy with the chance for a rain/snow mix later that night. Limited accumulation.
High: 43°
Low: 32°
Wind: NNE 5-15 mph

Saturday: Light snow possible early in the morning then again in the afternoon. Accumulations up to 1" possible, mainly on grassy, elevated surfaces, cars, decks, and sidewalks.
High: 39°
Low: 22°
Wind: NW 10-20 mph

