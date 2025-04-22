KSHB 41 Weather | Some Great Spring Weather with a Chance of Thunderstorms Increasing

WEATHER HEADLINES



Rain chances will be increasing the next three days

There is only a level 1 out of 5 risk of severe weather

1/2" to 1" of rain is likely between now and Friday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Sunny with some increasing afternoon clouds. There is a 20% chance of a late afternoon or evening shower or thunderstorm.

High: 75º Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Light south winds.

Low: 57º

Wednesday: Periods of clouds with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Most of the day will be dry, and then it may rain for a half hour.

High: 74º Wind: South 10-20 mph

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a 90% chance of showers and thunderstorms. A few may be heavy.

High: 75º

Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

