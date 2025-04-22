Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Some Great Spring Weather with a Chance of Thunderstorms Increasing

70s with a chance of a few thunderstorms Wednesday
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Rain chances will be increasing the next three days
  • There is only a level 1 out of 5 risk of severe weather
  • 1/2" to 1" of rain is likely between now and Friday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Sunny with some increasing afternoon clouds. There is a 20% chance of a late afternoon or evening shower or thunderstorm.

High: 75º Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Light south winds.

Low: 57º

Wednesday: Periods of clouds with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Most of the day will be dry, and then it may rain for a half hour.

High: 74º Wind: South 10-20 mph

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a 90% chance of showers and thunderstorms. A few may be heavy.

High: 75º

Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.