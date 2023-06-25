KSHB 41 Weather | Spectacular Sunday Summer weather

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Great summer weather today through Tuesday
- Our next chance of thunderstorms is Tuesday night into Wednesday
- Hottest temperatures of the year, so far, possible Wednesday and/or Thursday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: Great Weather! Sunny and cooler with a significant drop in humidity. A little bit on the breezy side.
High: 85°
Wind: NW 10-20 G30 mph
This Evening: Near perfect!
Temperatures in the 70s
Wind: Becoming NW 5-15 mph
Tonight: Clear, calm and comfortable
Low: 62°
Wind: NW 5-15 mph
Monday: Sunshine with a continued northwesterly breeze to give us continued comfortable conditions
High: 86°
Wind: NW 10-20 mph
