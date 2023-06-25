Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Spectacular Sunday Summer weather

It will be much less humid today.
and last updated 2023-06-25 07:31:05-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Great summer weather today through Tuesday
  • Our next chance of thunderstorms is Tuesday night into Wednesday
  • Hottest temperatures of the year, so far, possible Wednesday and/or Thursday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Great Weather! Sunny and cooler with a significant drop in humidity. A little bit on the breezy side.

High: 85°

Wind: NW 10-20 G30 mph

This Evening: Near perfect!
Temperatures in the 70s

Wind: Becoming NW 5-15 mph

Tonight: Clear, calm and comfortable
Low: 62°

Wind: NW 5-15 mph

Monday: Sunshine with a continued northwesterly breeze to give us continued comfortable conditions

High: 86°

Wind: NW 10-20 mph

