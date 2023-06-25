KSHB 41 Weather | Spectacular Sunday Summer weather

WEATHER HEADLINES



Great summer weather today through Tuesday

Our next chance of thunderstorms is Tuesday night into Wednesday

Hottest temperatures of the year, so far, possible Wednesday and/or Thursday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Great Weather! Sunny and cooler with a significant drop in humidity. A little bit on the breezy side.

High: 85°

Wind: NW 10-20 G30 mph

This Evening: Near perfect!

Temperatures in the 70s

Wind: Becoming NW 5-15 mph

Tonight: Clear, calm and comfortable

Low: 62°

Wind: NW 5-15 mph

Monday: Sunshine with a continued northwesterly breeze to give us continued comfortable conditions

High: 86°

Wind: NW 10-20 mph

