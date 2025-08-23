KSHB 41 Weather | Spotty Saturday morning showers

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Spotty showers and storms this morning, afternoon sunshine
- Much cooler into next week with highs in the upper 70s
- Our next best chance of rain is late next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Scattered showers and storms possible this morning. Becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon with overall comfortable weather.
Wind: N-NW 10-15 mph
High: 84º
Tonight: Clear skies and cool temperatures
Wind: North 5-10 mph
Low: 57º
Sunday: Nice weather. Partly cloudy, cooler and less humid.
Wind: N-NE 5-15 mph
High: 79º
Monday: Slight chance of a rain shower. Partly to mostly cloudy and continued cool.
Wind: N 5-10 mph
Low: 59º
High: 76º
