KSHB 41 Weather | Spotty Saturday morning showers

WEATHER HEADLINES



Spotty showers and storms this morning, afternoon sunshine

Much cooler into next week with highs in the upper 70s

Our next best chance of rain is late next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Scattered showers and storms possible this morning. Becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon with overall comfortable weather.

Wind: N-NW 10-15 mph

High: 84º

Tonight: Clear skies and cool temperatures

Wind: North 5-10 mph

Low: 57º

Sunday: Nice weather. Partly cloudy, cooler and less humid.

Wind: N-NE 5-15 mph

High: 79º

Monday: Slight chance of a rain shower. Partly to mostly cloudy and continued cool.

Wind: N 5-10 mph

Low: 59º

High: 76º

