KSHB 41 Weather | Staying chilly and below average through the weekend

High temperatures will hold in the 50s to near 60° through Sunday
and last updated 2024-04-19 06:59:23-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Staying chilly & below average through the weekend
  • Unsettled weather pattern next week
  • Warming back up next week as well

KANSAS CITY FORECAST:

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies while staying cool.
High: 59°
Wind: N 5-10 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy and chilly.
Low: 41°
Wind: N-NE 5-10 mph

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies again and a little cooler with a northerly breeze.
High: 55°
Wind: N 10-15 mph

