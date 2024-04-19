KSHB 41 Weather | Staying chilly and below average through the weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES



Staying chilly & below average through the weekend

Unsettled weather pattern next week

Warming back up next week as well

KANSAS CITY FORECAST:

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies while staying cool.

High: 59°

Wind: N 5-10 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy and chilly.

Low: 41°

Wind: N-NE 5-10 mph

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies again and a little cooler with a northerly breeze.

High: 55°

Wind: N 10-15 mph

