KSHB 41 Weather | Staying chilly and below average through the weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Staying chilly & below average through the weekend
- Unsettled weather pattern next week
- Warming back up next week as well
KANSAS CITY FORECAST:
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies while staying cool.
High: 59°
Wind: N 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy and chilly.
Low: 41°
Wind: N-NE 5-10 mph
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies again and a little cooler with a northerly breeze.
High: 55°
Wind: N 10-15 mph
