KSHB 41 Weather | Staying chilly and blustery today with highs well below average

Prepare for very windy and chilly conditions today with gusts near 40 mph

More sunshine breaks through clouds this afternoon

Temperatures stay below average through Friday

Warming up to the 60s this weekend with a chance of thunderstorms Saturday night

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST:

Wednesday: Very windy and chilly with highs 10° below average. Skies clear from west to east this afternoon.

High: 51°

Wind: NW 20-30 Gusting 40 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear, cold and windy.

Low: 35°

Wind: NW 15-30 mph

Thursday: Our cooler than average stretch continues with a strong breeze from the northwest.

High: 56°

Wind: NW 15-20 Gusting 30 mph

