KSHB 41 Weather | Staying chilly and blustery today with highs well below average

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Prepare for very windy and chilly conditions today with gusts near 40 mph
- More sunshine breaks through clouds this afternoon
- Temperatures stay below average through Friday
- Warming up to the 60s this weekend with a chance of thunderstorms Saturday night
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST:
Wednesday: Very windy and chilly with highs 10° below average. Skies clear from west to east this afternoon.
High: 51°
Wind: NW 20-30 Gusting 40 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear, cold and windy.
Low: 35°
Wind: NW 15-30 mph
Thursday: Our cooler than average stretch continues with a strong breeze from the northwest.
High: 56°
Wind: NW 15-20 Gusting 30 mph
