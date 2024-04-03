Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Staying chilly and blustery today with highs well below average

Temperatures will hold in the 50s over the next two days
and last updated 2024-04-03 06:40:01-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Prepare for very windy and chilly conditions today with gusts near 40 mph
  • More sunshine breaks through clouds this afternoon
  • Temperatures stay below average through Friday
  • Warming up to the 60s this weekend with a chance of thunderstorms Saturday night

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST:

Wednesday: Very windy and chilly with highs 10° below average. Skies clear from west to east this afternoon.
High: 51°
Wind: NW 20-30 Gusting 40 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear, cold and windy.
Low: 35°

Wind: NW 15-30 mph

Thursday: Our cooler than average stretch continues with a strong breeze from the northwest.
High: 56°
Wind: NW 15-20 Gusting 30 mph

