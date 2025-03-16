KSHB 41 Weather | Staying cool today while more sun & less wind is expected

WEATHER HEADLINES
- A calmer & sunnier Sunday while temperatures stay seasonably cool in the 50s
- Turning much warmer Monday & Tuesday with highs in the 70s to near 80°
- Rain and possibly wintry weather comes our way Wednesday behind a strong cold front
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: The wind dies down and the sun is back out! Temperatures recover to the mid 50s in the afternoon which is where we should be for this time of year.
High: 55°
Wind: NW 10-15 mph
Tonight: Clear & chilly with a slight breeze.
Low: 40°
Wind: S 10-15 mph
Monday: Happy St. Patrick's Day! Enjoy the sunshine and very warm temperatures if going to the downtown KC parade! Watch for gusty winds out of the south. This will increase the fire danger around the area as a Fire Weather Watch is in place from 12pm-8pm.
High: 76°
Wind: S 15-25, Gusts 30 mph
Tuesday: Sunny, windy and even warmer ahead of a strong storm system approaching the Plains.
Low: 59° High: 79°
Wind: S 15-25, Gusts 35 mph
