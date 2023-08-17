KSHB 41 Weather | Staying cooler & drier than normal today & Friday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- A cold front brings more pleasant & drier air to the region today and Friday
- A heat wave starts Saturday, lingers into next week
- Searching beyond the Super 10-Day for next storm
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: A little breezy in the early afternoon as a dry cold front passes by. Expect more refreshing air to surge in through the day with daytime highs holding below average.
High: 82°
Wind: SW to N 10-20 mph
Tonight: Clear skies and even more refreshing thanks to a light breeze and dry air.
Low: 58°
Wind: N to E 5-10 mph
Friday: An afternoon filled with sunshine and warmer highs, although humidity stays low.
High: 85°
Wind: SE 10-15 mph
Saturday: Lots of sunshine and becoming very hot! Drink lots of fluids and take frequent breaks if spending lots of time outside.
Low: 70° High: 85° Heat Index: 100-105°
Wind: S 15-25 mph
