Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Staying cooler & drier than normal today & Friday

The extreme heat builds over the weekend
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2023-08-17 06:23:30-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A cold front brings more pleasant & drier air to the region today and Friday
  • A heat wave starts Saturday, lingers into next week
  • Searching beyond the Super 10-Day for next storm

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: A little breezy in the early afternoon as a dry cold front passes by. Expect more refreshing air to surge in through the day with daytime highs holding below average.
High: 82°
Wind: SW to N 10-20 mph

Tonight: Clear skies and even more refreshing thanks to a light breeze and dry air.
Low: 58°

Wind: N to E 5-10 mph

Friday: An afternoon filled with sunshine and warmer highs, although humidity stays low.
High: 85°
Wind: SE 10-15 mph

Saturday: Lots of sunshine and becoming very hot! Drink lots of fluids and take frequent breaks if spending lots of time outside.
Low: 70° High: 85° Heat Index: 100-105°

Wind: S 15-25 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.