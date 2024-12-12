KSHB 41 Weather | Staying frigid today with warmer temperatures arriving Friday evening and the weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES



Expect a 20° temperature spread from our northern to southern counties this afternoon; Highs in the 20s north & 40s south

A storm system arrives Friday and exits Saturday, bringing rain to the majority of the area. It may start as freezing rain in northern Missouri late in the afternoon

Much warmer over the weekend with rain ending Saturday morning

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Clouds clear south to north through the morning. Temperatures are much colder north of I-70 compared to south of I-70.

High: 33° Wind chill: 25°

Wind: E 10-20 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy while staying cold.

Low: 20°

Wind: E-NE 10-20 mph

Friday: Rain increases through the afternoon as temperatures gradually climb. The better chance of freezing rain will stay across northern Missouri and Iowa.

High: 43°

Wind: E-SE 10-20 mph

Saturday: The rain comes to an end during the morning and early afternoon from west to east. Temperatures stay comfortable for mid-December as well!

Low: 40° High: 50°

Wind: E-SE 10-25 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

