KSHB 41 Weather | Staying frigid today with warmer temperatures arriving Friday evening and the weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Expect a 20° temperature spread from our northern to southern counties this afternoon; Highs in the 20s north & 40s south
- A storm system arrives Friday and exits Saturday, bringing rain to the majority of the area. It may start as freezing rain in northern Missouri late in the afternoon
- Much warmer over the weekend with rain ending Saturday morning
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: Clouds clear south to north through the morning. Temperatures are much colder north of I-70 compared to south of I-70.
High: 33° Wind chill: 25°
Wind: E 10-20 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy while staying cold.
Low: 20°
Wind: E-NE 10-20 mph
Friday: Rain increases through the afternoon as temperatures gradually climb. The better chance of freezing rain will stay across northern Missouri and Iowa.
High: 43°
Wind: E-SE 10-20 mph
Saturday: The rain comes to an end during the morning and early afternoon from west to east. Temperatures stay comfortable for mid-December as well!
Low: 40° High: 50°
Wind: E-SE 10-25 mph
