KSHB 41 Weather | Staying hot & humid today despite increasing clouds

WEATHER HEADLINES



Heat Advisory in place until 9pm Friday as heat indices approach 105-110° each afternoon

A shower or storm possible Thursday and Friday, confidence is low

A little milder by the weekend before the brutal heat returns next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Increasing clouds a week wave of energy passes over us. This wave brings a small chance for a shower in the afternoon. Overall, this may reduce the heat by a degree or two.

High: 96° Heat Index: 105-108°

Wind: S-SW 10-15 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy and staying very warm!

Low: 80

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

Friday: Final day of this round of excessive heat. Another wave could create isolated afternoon storms. A cold front offers a slightly better chance of storms Friday night in northern Missouri and slight relief by the weekend.

Low: 78° High: 96° Heat Index: 105-110°

Wind: S-SW 10-20mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

