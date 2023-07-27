KSHB 41 Weather | Staying hot & humid today despite increasing clouds

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Heat Advisory in place until 9pm Friday as heat indices approach 105-110° each afternoon
- A shower or storm possible Thursday and Friday, confidence is low
- A little milder by the weekend before the brutal heat returns next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: Increasing clouds a week wave of energy passes over us. This wave brings a small chance for a shower in the afternoon. Overall, this may reduce the heat by a degree or two.
High: 96° Heat Index: 105-108°
Wind: S-SW 10-15 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy and staying very warm!
Low: 80
Wind: SW 5-10 mph
Friday: Final day of this round of excessive heat. Another wave could create isolated afternoon storms. A cold front offers a slightly better chance of storms Friday night in northern Missouri and slight relief by the weekend.
Low: 78° High: 96° Heat Index: 105-110°
Wind: S-SW 10-20mph
