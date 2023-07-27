Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Staying hot & humid today despite increasing clouds

A heat advisory continues until 9pm Friday
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2023-07-27 07:04:10-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Heat Advisory in place until 9pm Friday as heat indices approach 105-110° each afternoon
  • A shower or storm possible Thursday and Friday, confidence is low
  • A little milder by the weekend before the brutal heat returns next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Increasing clouds a week wave of energy passes over us. This wave brings a small chance for a shower in the afternoon. Overall, this may reduce the heat by a degree or two.
High: 96° Heat Index: 105-108°
Wind: S-SW 10-15 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy and staying very warm!
Low: 80

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

Friday: Final day of this round of excessive heat. Another wave could create isolated afternoon storms. A cold front offers a slightly better chance of storms Friday night in northern Missouri and slight relief by the weekend.
Low: 78° High: 96° Heat Index: 105-110°
Wind: S-SW 10-20mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.