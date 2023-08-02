KSHB 41 Weather | Staying hot, humid with strong thunderstorms possible this afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Heavy flooding rain and thunderstorms continue through 10 a.m. in central and northern Missouri
- The high heat will build from the south today allowing highs to climb to near 100° south of I-70, the 90s around KC & the 80s north of 36-HWY
- Additional storms develop this afternoon, most likely after 12 p.m.-2 p.m., with all severe weather hazards possible
- Temperatures start to drop going to the weekend & next week which will also keep a daily chance of thunderstorms into Sunday morning
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: A couple chances for thunderstorms during the morning with a better chance in the late afternoon. The strong storms are likely to become severe when they reach western Missouri. Dangerous heat and humidity build north to Kansas City today.
High: 90°, middle 80s north to low 100s south
Heat Index: up to 110°
Wind: S-SE 10-20 mph
Tonight: Ongoing thunderstorms possible around the area. The severe threat is low overnight. Conditions stay very warm and muggy.
Low: 74°
Wind: E 5-10 mph
Thursday: A slight chance for morning storms as a weak cold front slips south through our neighborhoods. Our afternoon becomes partly sunny and milder thanks to an easterly breeze.
High: 88°
Wind: E 10-20 mph
Friday: An area of rain and thunderstorms heads our way early in the morning, with drier conditions through the day. Seasonally warm and humid.
Low: 72° High: 88°
Wind: E 5-15 mph
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.