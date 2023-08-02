KSHB 41 Weather | Staying hot, humid with strong thunderstorms possible this afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES



Heavy flooding rain and thunderstorms continue through 10 a.m. in central and northern Missouri

The high heat will build from the south today allowing highs to climb to near 100° south of I-70, the 90s around KC & the 80s north of 36-HWY

Additional storms develop this afternoon, most likely after 12 p.m.-2 p.m., with all severe weather hazards possible

Temperatures start to drop going to the weekend & next week which will also keep a daily chance of thunderstorms into Sunday morning

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: A couple chances for thunderstorms during the morning with a better chance in the late afternoon. The strong storms are likely to become severe when they reach western Missouri. Dangerous heat and humidity build north to Kansas City today.

High: 90°, middle 80s north to low 100s south

Heat Index: up to 110°

Wind: S-SE 10-20 mph

Tonight: Ongoing thunderstorms possible around the area. The severe threat is low overnight. Conditions stay very warm and muggy.

Low: 74°

Wind: E 5-10 mph

Thursday: A slight chance for morning storms as a weak cold front slips south through our neighborhoods. Our afternoon becomes partly sunny and milder thanks to an easterly breeze.

High: 88°

Wind: E 10-20 mph

Friday: An area of rain and thunderstorms heads our way early in the morning, with drier conditions through the day. Seasonally warm and humid.

Low: 72° High: 88°

Wind: E 5-15 mph

