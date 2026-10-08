KSHB 41 Weather | Staying quite warm the rest of the week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.
—
WEATHER HEADLINES
- Very warm Thursday
- Well above normal temperatures
- Changes arrive next Tuesday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: Mostly sunny and very warm.
High: 84°
Wind: ESE 5-15 mph
Thursday night: Mostly clear, calm, and cool.
Low: 62°
Wind: ESE 5-10 mph
Friday: Sunny and quite toasty in the afternoon.
High: 87°
Wind: S 10-15 gusting to 20 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar