KSHB 41 Weather | Staying quite warm the rest of the week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com .

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WEATHER HEADLINES



Very warm Thursday

Well above normal temperatures

Changes arrive next Tuesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Mostly sunny and very warm.

High: 84°

Wind: ESE 5-15 mph

Thursday night: Mostly clear, calm, and cool.

Low: 62°

Wind: ESE 5-10 mph

Friday: Sunny and quite toasty in the afternoon.

High: 87°

Wind: S 10-15 gusting to 20 mph

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