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KSHB 41 Weather | Staying quite warm the rest of the week

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jade Steffens and Lauren Rainson.
KSHB 41 Weather Update
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Very warm Thursday
  • Well above normal temperatures
  • Changes arrive next Tuesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Mostly sunny and very warm.
High: 84°
Wind: ESE 5-15 mph

Thursday night: Mostly clear, calm, and cool.
Low: 62°
Wind: ESE 5-10 mph

Friday: Sunny and quite toasty in the afternoon.
High: 87°
Wind: S 10-15 gusting to 20 mph

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KSHB 41 Weather Kansas City