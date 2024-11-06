KSHB 41 Weather | Staying seasonably cool and dry over the next 2 days

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Watching for areas of dense fog this morning, especially over northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas
- Periods of cloud cover and cooler temperatures today and Thursday
- Our next storm system to deliver rain arrives late Friday night-Saturday morning
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: Some patchy morning fog, otherwise, a nice November day under a partly cloudy sky.
High: 57°
Wind: E-NE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy and chilly.
Low: 41°
Wind: E-NE 5 mph
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy at times while staying seasonally cool.
High: 57°
Wind: NE 5-10 mph
Friday: Mostly cloudy with an increasing chance of rain and thunderstorms, mainly at night.
Low: 42° High: 56°
Wind: E 10-20 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.