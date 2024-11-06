KSHB 41 Weather | Staying seasonably cool and dry over the next 2 days

WEATHER HEADLINES



Watching for areas of dense fog this morning, especially over northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas

Periods of cloud cover and cooler temperatures today and Thursday

Our next storm system to deliver rain arrives late Friday night-Saturday morning

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Some patchy morning fog, otherwise, a nice November day under a partly cloudy sky.

High: 57°

Wind: E-NE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy and chilly.

Low: 41°

Wind: E-NE 5 mph

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy at times while staying seasonally cool.

High: 57°

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

Friday: Mostly cloudy with an increasing chance of rain and thunderstorms, mainly at night.

Low: 42° High: 56°

Wind: E 10-20 mph

