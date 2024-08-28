KSHB 41 Weather | Staying warm and muggy for another two days

WEATHER HEADLINES
- The heat continues for 2 more days with highs in the low to mid 90s, heat index falls below 100°
- A strong cold front sweeps through Thursday night and brings the chance for widespread rain and thunderstorms overnight
- Enjoy the big cool down for Labor Day weekend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: Partly cloudy, hot and muggy once again.
High: 92° Heat Index: 95°-100°
Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear and mild.
Low: 73°
Wind: SE 5 mph
Thursday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Isolated to scattered thunderstorms pop up during the afternoon and evening, turning more widespread overnight along a cold front.
High: 92° Heat Index: 98°
Wind: S 5-10 mph
Friday: Rain and thunderstorms linger through the morning and early afternoon. Temperatures and dew points start to drop through the day. Turning much cooler and more refreshing.
Low: 69° High 80°
Wind: NW 5-15 mph
