Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Staying warm and muggy for another two days

Thunderstorms increase Thursday afternoon and night
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • The heat continues for 2 more days with highs in the low to mid 90s, heat index falls below 100°
  • A strong cold front sweeps through Thursday night and brings the chance for widespread rain and thunderstorms overnight
  • Enjoy the big cool down for Labor Day weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, hot and muggy once again.
High: 92° Heat Index: 95°-100°
Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear and mild.
Low: 73°

Wind: SE 5 mph

Thursday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Isolated to scattered thunderstorms pop up during the afternoon and evening, turning more widespread overnight along a cold front.
High: 92° Heat Index: 98°
Wind: S 5-10 mph

Friday: Rain and thunderstorms linger through the morning and early afternoon. Temperatures and dew points start to drop through the day. Turning much cooler and more refreshing.
Low: 69° High 80°
Wind: NW 5-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.