KSHB 41 Weather | Staying warm and muggy for another two days

WEATHER HEADLINES



The heat continues for 2 more days with highs in the low to mid 90s, heat index falls below 100°

A strong cold front sweeps through Thursday night and brings the chance for widespread rain and thunderstorms overnight

Enjoy the big cool down for Labor Day weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, hot and muggy once again.

High: 92° Heat Index: 95°-100°

Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear and mild.

Low: 73°

Wind: SE 5 mph

Thursday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Isolated to scattered thunderstorms pop up during the afternoon and evening, turning more widespread overnight along a cold front.

High: 92° Heat Index: 98°

Wind: S 5-10 mph

Friday: Rain and thunderstorms linger through the morning and early afternoon. Temperatures and dew points start to drop through the day. Turning much cooler and more refreshing.

Low: 69° High 80°

Wind: NW 5-15 mph

