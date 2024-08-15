KSHB 41 Weather | Staying warm & very humid with an isolated severe storm in the afternoon

Watch Now
A cold front will spark more strong thunderstorms across the area from 3pm-8pm
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Rain moves out this morning with leftover wet roads during the early commute
  • Another band of storms move through the area during the late afternoon along a cold front
  • Staying hot & humid today & Friday, feeling better over the weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Rain moves out from west to east this morning. Skies attempt to clear during the afternoon which could fuel scattered strong to severe storms along a cold front. Otherwise, prepare for a warm & very humid day.
High: 89° Heat index: 100°
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear, calm wind and feeling nice.
Low: 69°

Wind: N-NW 5-10 mph

Friday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a shower or storm possible over central & eastern Kansas.
High: 89°

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

