KSHB 41 Weather | Staying warm & very humid with an isolated severe storm in the afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES



Rain moves out this morning with leftover wet roads during the early commute

Another band of storms move through the area during the late afternoon along a cold front

Staying hot & humid today & Friday, feeling better over the weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Rain moves out from west to east this morning. Skies attempt to clear during the afternoon which could fuel scattered strong to severe storms along a cold front. Otherwise, prepare for a warm & very humid day.

High: 89° Heat index: 100°

Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear, calm wind and feeling nice.

Low: 69°

Wind: N-NW 5-10 mph

Friday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a shower or storm possible over central & eastern Kansas.

High: 89°

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

