KSHB 41 Weather | Staying warm & very humid with an isolated severe storm in the afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Rain moves out this morning with leftover wet roads during the early commute
- Another band of storms move through the area during the late afternoon along a cold front
- Staying hot & humid today & Friday, feeling better over the weekend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: Rain moves out from west to east this morning. Skies attempt to clear during the afternoon which could fuel scattered strong to severe storms along a cold front. Otherwise, prepare for a warm & very humid day.
High: 89° Heat index: 100°
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear, calm wind and feeling nice.
Low: 69°
Wind: N-NW 5-10 mph
Friday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a shower or storm possible over central & eastern Kansas.
High: 89°
Wind: NW 5-10 mph
