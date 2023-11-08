KSHB 41 Weather | Steady temperatures in the 60s today as a cool front passes through

WEATHER HEADLINES
- A weak cold front brings more clouds and a few sprinkles to the area this afternoon
- Much cooler tonight but feeling comfortable Thursday and Friday
- Extended period of quiet weather follows with a big warm up next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: A weak cold front creates clouds and a few sprinkles across the area this afternoon. A little cooler with a northerly breeze, gusty at times, after the front passes.
High: 68°
Wind: S to N 15-25 mph
Tonight: Clearing sky and much cooler as the gusty winds die down.
Low: 40°
Wind: N-NW 10-25 mph
Thursday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and cooler, but still comfortable, as another long stretch of quiet weather begins.
High: 58°
Wind: W-NW 10 mph
