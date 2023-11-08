Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Steady temperatures in the 60s today as a cool front passes through

Dropping to the 60s today to the 50s Thursday and Friday
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2023-11-08 06:30:49-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A weak cold front brings more clouds and a few sprinkles to the area this afternoon
  • Much cooler tonight but feeling comfortable Thursday and Friday
  • Extended period of quiet weather follows with a big warm up next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: A weak cold front creates clouds and a few sprinkles across the area this afternoon. A little cooler with a northerly breeze, gusty at times, after the front passes.
High: 68°
Wind: S to N 15-25 mph

Tonight: Clearing sky and much cooler as the gusty winds die down.
Low: 40°

Wind: N-NW 10-25 mph

Thursday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and cooler, but still comfortable, as another long stretch of quiet weather begins.
High: 58°
Wind: W-NW 10 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.