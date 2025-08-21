KSHB 41 Weather | Still hot, less humid, stronger cold front this weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES
- The humidity is falling but the hot temperatures are lingering
- A stronger cold front may bring some thunderstorms Friday night-Saturday, mainly after the Chiefs game
- A taste of fall by the end of the weekend and next week; lows in the 50s
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: A warm summer day. Mostly sunny with slightly lower humidity.
Wind: E 5-10 mph
High: 88º
Tonight: Clear, calm and comfortable.
Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph
Low: 62º
Friday: Mostly sunny and warm. There is a chance of scattered thunderstorms later Friday night, most likely after the Chiefs game.
Wind: SE 10-20 mph
High:90º
