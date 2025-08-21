KSHB 41 Weather | Still hot, less humid, stronger cold front this weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES



The humidity is falling but the hot temperatures are lingering

A stronger cold front may bring some thunderstorms Friday night-Saturday, mainly after the Chiefs game

A taste of fall by the end of the weekend and next week; lows in the 50s

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: A warm summer day. Mostly sunny with slightly lower humidity.

Wind: E 5-10 mph

High: 88º

Tonight: Clear, calm and comfortable.

Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph

Low: 62º

Friday: Mostly sunny and warm. There is a chance of scattered thunderstorms later Friday night, most likely after the Chiefs game.

Wind: SE 10-20 mph

High:90º

