KSHB 41 Weather | Still hot, less humid, stronger cold front this weekend

Highs today will be near 90°.
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • The humidity is falling but the hot temperatures are lingering
  • A stronger cold front may bring some thunderstorms Friday night-Saturday, mainly after the Chiefs game
  • A taste of fall by the end of the weekend and next week; lows in the 50s

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: A warm summer day. Mostly sunny with slightly lower humidity.
Wind: E 5-10 mph
High: 88º

Tonight: Clear, calm and comfortable.
Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph
Low: 62º

Friday: Mostly sunny and warm. There is a chance of scattered thunderstorms later Friday night, most likely after the Chiefs game.
Wind: SE 10-20 mph
High:90º

