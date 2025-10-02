Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Still waiting on relief from the heat

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Exceedingly warm over the next couple of days
  • Rain and storm chances arrive by Monday
  • Temperatures finally return to the 70s next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: A few clouds this morning, then mostly sunny for the afternoon.
Wind: S 10 mph
High: 88º

Tonight: Mostly clear.
Wind: S 5 mph
Low: 64º

Friday: Mostly sunny with summer-like heat.
Wind: S 10 mph
High: 89º

