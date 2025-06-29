KSHB 41 Weather | Storms expected Sunday night

WEATHER HEADLINES



Scattered showers and thunderstorms Sunday, severe thunderstorms possible Sunday night

Main threats: damaging wind, Flash flooding

Slightly cooler and less humid Tuesday-Wednesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms during the morning, dropping to 30% during the afternoon.

Wind: S 10-20 mph

High: 88º

Tonight: 80% chance of thunderstorms at night. Some may contain strong winds and cause flash flooding.

Wind: Gusts over 40 mph in some thunderstorms

Low: 69º

Monday: Any showers and thunderstorms end early. The rest of the day will be partly cloudy with slowly decreasing humidity.

Wind: N-NW 5-15 mph

High: 86º

Tuesday: A nice summer day. Mostly sunny, lower humidity and a light wind.

Wind: N 5-10 mph

Low: 65º High: 87º

