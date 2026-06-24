KSHB 41 Weather | Storms possible for some Wednesday

WEATHER HEADLINES



Warm and humid Wednesday, with storms for some

Widespread rainfall and storms Thursday-Friday

Heating up next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: A slight chance for a shower or storm. A warm, humid day.

High: 82°

Wind: WSW 5-15 mph

Wednesday night: Showers and storms possible late, mainly after midnight.

Low: 66°

Wind: NW 5-15 mph

Thursday: Scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms likely.

High: 78°

Wind: E 10-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

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Check out the current conditions in our area

