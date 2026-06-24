KSHB 41 Weather | Storms possible for some Wednesday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Warm and humid Wednesday, with storms for some
- Widespread rainfall and storms Thursday-Friday
- Heating up next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: A slight chance for a shower or storm. A warm, humid day.
High: 82°
Wind: WSW 5-15 mph
Wednesday night: Showers and storms possible late, mainly after midnight.
Low: 66°
Wind: NW 5-15 mph
Thursday: Scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms likely.
High: 78°
Wind: E 10-15 mph
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