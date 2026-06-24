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KSHB 41 Weather | Storms possible for some Wednesday

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jeff Penner and Lauren Rainson.
KSHB 41 Weather Update
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WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Warm and humid Wednesday, with storms for some
  • Widespread rainfall and storms Thursday-Friday
  • Heating up next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: A slight chance for a shower or storm. A warm, humid day.
High: 82°
Wind: WSW 5-15 mph

Wednesday night: Showers and storms possible late, mainly after midnight.
Low: 66°
Wind: NW 5-15 mph

Thursday: Scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms likely.
High: 78°
Wind: E 10-15 mph

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