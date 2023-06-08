KSHB 41 Weather | Storms this morning will break apart by the afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Scattered areas of rain this morning, ending during the afternoon and bringing the area some much cleaner air
- Relief from warm and sticky air late today and Friday
- A better chance of rain and storms this weekend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: Morning scattered showers and storms then increasing sunshine as drier air arrives. Any storms that develop in the afternoon along a slow moving cold front should stay out west.
High: 81°
Wind: E 10 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy, drier and refreshing overnight.
Low: 59°
Wind: E 5-10 mph
Friday: Mostly sunny with much lower humidity!
High: 85°
Wind: E-NE 10-15 mph
