Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Storms this morning will break apart by the afternoon

Temperatures are much cooler today with highs in the low 80s
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2023-06-08 06:06:43-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Scattered areas of rain this morning, ending during the afternoon and bringing the area some much cleaner air
  • Relief from warm and sticky air late today and Friday
  • A better chance of rain and storms this weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Morning scattered showers and storms then increasing sunshine as drier air arrives. Any storms that develop in the afternoon along a slow moving cold front should stay out west.
High: 81°
Wind: E 10 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy, drier and refreshing overnight.
Low: 59°

Wind: E 5-10 mph

Friday: Mostly sunny with much lower humidity!
High: 85°
Wind: E-NE 10-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.