KSHB 41 Weather | Stormy start to Fathers Day, but that won't last long

Tracking thunderstorms this morning around the Metro with heavy pockets of rain and noisy thunder. Storms lift out of the region by midday with clearing skies through the afternoon.
and last updated 2023-06-18 08:21:44-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Widespread showers and storms lasting through midday
  • Rainfall totals from 0.10-1.5"
  • Summer warmth and humidity next week, mainly dry

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday (Father's Day): Showers ending as we move to midday. Expect clearing through the afternoon. The late sunshine and northerly wind create a cool to seasonal day.
High: 83°
Wind: NNE 5-10

Tonight: Mostly clear and mellow
Low: 64°
Wind: NW 5-10

Monday (Juneteenth): Mostly sunny with warm temperatures.
High: 90°
Wind: SE 5-10 mph

