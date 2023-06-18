KSHB 41 Weather | Stormy start to Fathers Day, but that won't last long

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Widespread showers and storms lasting through midday
- Rainfall totals from 0.10-1.5"
- Summer warmth and humidity next week, mainly dry
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday (Father's Day): Showers ending as we move to midday. Expect clearing through the afternoon. The late sunshine and northerly wind create a cool to seasonal day.
High: 83°
Wind: NNE 5-10
Tonight: Mostly clear and mellow
Low: 64°
Wind: NW 5-10
Monday (Juneteenth): Mostly sunny with warm temperatures.
High: 90°
Wind: SE 5-10 mph
