KSHB 41 Weather | Stormy, summer-like pattern in Kansas City

WEATHER HEADLINES



Rain and storm chances increase from south to north Thursday

Periods of showers and storms possible through the weekend

Warm, humid conditions dominate

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: An increasing chance of showers and thunderstorms from south to north. Another warm, humid day.

High: 82°

Wind: E 5-15 mph

Thursday night: Showers and thunderstorms possible. A mild, humid night.

Low: 65°

Wind: E 5-10 mph

Friday: Periods of rain and thunderstorms. Some very heavy downpours are possible.

Low: 65°

High: 79°

Wind: E 5-15 mph

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