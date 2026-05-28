Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Stormy, summer-like pattern in Kansas City

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jeff Penner and Lauren Rainson.
KSHB 41 Weather Update
Posted
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Rain and storm chances increase from south to north Thursday
  • Periods of showers and storms possible through the weekend
  • Warm, humid conditions dominate

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: An increasing chance of showers and thunderstorms from south to north. Another warm, humid day.
High: 82°
Wind: E 5-15 mph

Thursday night: Showers and thunderstorms possible. A mild, humid night.
Low: 65°
Wind: E 5-10 mph

Friday: Periods of rain and thunderstorms. Some very heavy downpours are possible.
Low: 65°
High: 79°
Wind: E 5-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

Report a typo