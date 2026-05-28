KSHB 41 Weather | Stormy, summer-like pattern in Kansas City

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Rain and storm chances increase from south to north Thursday
- Periods of showers and storms possible through the weekend
- Warm, humid conditions dominate
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: An increasing chance of showers and thunderstorms from south to north. Another warm, humid day.
High: 82°
Wind: E 5-15 mph
Thursday night: Showers and thunderstorms possible. A mild, humid night.
Low: 65°
Wind: E 5-10 mph
Friday: Periods of rain and thunderstorms. Some very heavy downpours are possible.
Low: 65°
High: 79°
Wind: E 5-15 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar