KSHB 41 Weather | Stormy Tuesday morning then heat and humidity increase

WEATHER HEADLINES



Tuesday morning thunderstorms

Triple digit heat index values Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon

Wednesday evening storms likely

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Morning rainfall and thunderstorms. Watch for strong wind gusts and heavy downpours. Dry during the afternoon but hot and humid, heat index near 100° in the afternoon.

High: 90°

Wind: SSW 10-25 mph

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. A warm, humid night.

Low: 74°

Wind: S gusts to 30 mph

Wednesday: Scattered showers and storms possible in the afternoon and overnight. Late afternoon storms could turn severe. Still very hot and humid.

Low: 74°

High: 91°

Wind: SW 15-25, gusts 35-40 mph

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