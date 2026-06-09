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KSHB 41 Weather | Stormy Tuesday morning then heat and humidity increase

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jeff Penner and Lauren Rainson.
TUESDAY AM WEATHER UPDATE
Posted
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Tuesday morning thunderstorms
  • Triple digit heat index values Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon
  • Wednesday evening storms likely

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Morning rainfall and thunderstorms. Watch for strong wind gusts and heavy downpours. Dry during the afternoon but hot and humid, heat index near 100° in the afternoon.
High: 90°
Wind: SSW 10-25 mph

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. A warm, humid night.
Low: 74°
Wind: S gusts to 30 mph

Wednesday: Scattered showers and storms possible in the afternoon and overnight. Late afternoon storms could turn severe. Still very hot and humid.
Low: 74°
High: 91°
Wind: SW 15-25, gusts 35-40 mph

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