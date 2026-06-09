KSHB 41 Weather | Stormy Tuesday morning then heat and humidity increase

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Tuesday morning thunderstorms
- Triple digit heat index values Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon
- Wednesday evening storms likely
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Morning rainfall and thunderstorms. Watch for strong wind gusts and heavy downpours. Dry during the afternoon but hot and humid, heat index near 100° in the afternoon.
High: 90°
Wind: SSW 10-25 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. A warm, humid night.
Low: 74°
Wind: S gusts to 30 mph
Wednesday: Scattered showers and storms possible in the afternoon and overnight. Late afternoon storms could turn severe. Still very hot and humid.
Low: 74°
High: 91°
Wind: SW 15-25, gusts 35-40 mph
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