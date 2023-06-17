KSHB 41 Weather | Strong storms possible today

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Isolated strong, nearly severe, storms Saturday afternoon
- Widespread strong storms arrive Saturday night
- Lingering showers Sunday, afternoon drying from west to east
- Summer warmth and humidity next week, mainly dry
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Warm temperatures and increasing humidity spark isolated strong storms during the afternoon. A few storms may be severe producing gusty winds, small hail and locally heavy rain with standing water likely if caught under a storm. Otherwise 0.5'' of rain possible.
High: 88°
Wind: SE 10 mph
Tonight: A more widespread round of showers and storms arrive overnight, expect the higher rainfall accumulations south of I-70.
Low: 65°
Wind: S/E 5-10
Sunday: Morning showers move east by late afternoon. Expect dry conditions and sunshine spreading west to east as storms move away. The late sunshine and northerly wind create a cool to seasonal day.
High: 80°
Wind: N/NW to ENE 10 mph
