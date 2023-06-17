KSHB 41 Weather | Strong storms possible today

WEATHER HEADLINES



Isolated strong, nearly severe, storms Saturday afternoon

Widespread strong storms arrive Saturday night

Lingering showers Sunday, afternoon drying from west to east

Summer warmth and humidity next week, mainly dry

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Warm temperatures and increasing humidity spark isolated strong storms during the afternoon. A few storms may be severe producing gusty winds, small hail and locally heavy rain with standing water likely if caught under a storm. Otherwise 0.5'' of rain possible.

High: 88°

Wind: SE 10 mph

Tonight: A more widespread round of showers and storms arrive overnight, expect the higher rainfall accumulations south of I-70.

Low: 65°

Wind: S/E 5-10

Sunday: Morning showers move east by late afternoon. Expect dry conditions and sunshine spreading west to east as storms move away. The late sunshine and northerly wind create a cool to seasonal day.

High: 80°

Wind: N/NW to ENE 10 mph

