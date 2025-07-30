Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Strong storms possible Wednesday afternoon and evening

Hot and humid until cold front pushes in
Strong storms possible Wednesday afternoon and evening
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Heat continues for some until the cold front arrives
  • Thunderstorms possible on Wednesday and Thursday
  • Much cooler & less humid to end July and start August

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Rain and storms possible during the morning hours. There should be a break around lunch. More storms possible after 2 p.m. this afternoon. Some storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain.
Wind: S to NE 5-15 mph
High: 87º
Heat Index: 95º-105°

Tonight: Chance of a linger shower overnight. Areas where there are heavy rain could see flash flooding.
Wind: N 5-10 mph
Low: 68º

Thursday: Rain could linger into the first part of the day. Cooler and less humid.
Wind: NE 5-15 mph
High: 77º

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.