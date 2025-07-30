KSHB 41 Weather | Strong storms possible Wednesday afternoon and evening

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Heat continues for some until the cold front arrives
- Thunderstorms possible on Wednesday and Thursday
- Much cooler & less humid to end July and start August
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: Rain and storms possible during the morning hours. There should be a break around lunch. More storms possible after 2 p.m. this afternoon. Some storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain.
Wind: S to NE 5-15 mph
High: 87º
Heat Index: 95º-105°
Tonight: Chance of a linger shower overnight. Areas where there are heavy rain could see flash flooding.
Wind: N 5-10 mph
Low: 68º
Thursday: Rain could linger into the first part of the day. Cooler and less humid.
Wind: NE 5-15 mph
High: 77º
