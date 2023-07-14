KSHB 41 Weather | Strong thunderstorms this afternoon are fueled by today's heat & humidity

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Higher heat and humidity today
- Strong to severe thunderstorms arrive this afternoon, most likely after 4pm
- Mostly concerned with strong, damaging wind along the leading line of storms
- Seasonally warm this weekend with slightly less humidity
- Chance of thunderstorms returns Sunday evening
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Mostly sunny, hot and sticky once again. A line of severe thunderstorms approaches this afternoon & early evening. Watch for the threat of heavy rain and strong winds between 4pm-9pm.
High: 92°
Wind: S to N 5-15mph
Tonight: Storms move out early with a clearing sky by sunrise. Temperatures are able to cool down a bit more.
Low: 67°
Wind: W-NW 5-15 mph
Saturday: Mostly sunny through the day. A northerly breeze removes the oppressive humidity.
High: 88°
Wind: NW 5-15 mph
Sunday: Mostly sunny in the morning turns partly cloudy during the afternoon as a wind shift increases our temperature and humidity levels. A weak cold front could spark some evening thunderstorms.
Low: 68° High: 91°
Wind: W-SW 10-15 mph
