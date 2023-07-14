KSHB 41 Weather | Strong thunderstorms this afternoon are fueled by today's heat & humidity

WEATHER HEADLINES



Higher heat and humidity today

Strong to severe thunderstorms arrive this afternoon, most likely after 4pm

Mostly concerned with strong, damaging wind along the leading line of storms

Seasonally warm this weekend with slightly less humidity

Chance of thunderstorms returns Sunday evening

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Mostly sunny, hot and sticky once again. A line of severe thunderstorms approaches this afternoon & early evening. Watch for the threat of heavy rain and strong winds between 4pm-9pm.

High: 92°

Wind: S to N 5-15mph

Tonight: Storms move out early with a clearing sky by sunrise. Temperatures are able to cool down a bit more.

Low: 67°

Wind: W-NW 5-15 mph

Saturday: Mostly sunny through the day. A northerly breeze removes the oppressive humidity.

High: 88°

Wind: NW 5-15 mph

Sunday: Mostly sunny in the morning turns partly cloudy during the afternoon as a wind shift increases our temperature and humidity levels. A weak cold front could spark some evening thunderstorms.

Low: 68° High: 91°

Wind: W-SW 10-15 mph

