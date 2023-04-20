KSHB 41 Weather | Strong to severe storms arrive during the morning commute

WEATHER HEADLINES



Severe thunderstorm watch in place until 6am; Storms capable of strong wind, hail & heavy rain possible around the early commute

Some sunshine breaks through this afternoon with cooler temperatures

Highs only in the 50s this weekend with a freeze possible Sunday morning

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Strong thunderstorms possible into the morning commute. The activity should weaken as they cross State Line. Prepare for wet roads and gusty wind this morning. Clouds break apart this afternoon and temperatures stay a bit cooler.

High: 66°

Wind: NW 15-25 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy and much cooler. Staying breezy.

Low: 43°

Wind: NW 10-20 mph

Friday: Mostly cloudy and even cooler.

High: 60°

Wind: NW 15-30 mph

