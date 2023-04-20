Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Strong to severe storms arrive during the morning commute

Heavy rain, lightning, wind and hail all possible this morning
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2023-04-20 06:08:22-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Severe thunderstorm watch in place until 6am; Storms capable of strong wind, hail & heavy rain possible around the early commute
  • Some sunshine breaks through this afternoon with cooler temperatures
  • Highs only in the 50s this weekend with a freeze possible Sunday morning

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Strong thunderstorms possible into the morning commute. The activity should weaken as they cross State Line. Prepare for wet roads and gusty wind this morning. Clouds break apart this afternoon and temperatures stay a bit cooler.
High: 66°
Wind: NW 15-25 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy and much cooler. Staying breezy.
Low: 43°

Wind: NW 10-20 mph

Friday: Mostly cloudy and even cooler.
High: 60°
Wind: NW 15-30 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.